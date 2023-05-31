Bengals ranked in the top 5 of ESPN’s FPI rankings

The NFL season is quickly approaching. With OTAs underway and training camp only a few weeks away, teams across the league are starting to get settled in for another run at the Lombardi trophy this year.

That is once again the prize that the Cincinnati Bengals have their eyes on, and according to one early preseason ranking, they are one of the favorites to hoist the trophy this season.

According to Seth Waldner and the ESPN Football Power Index ratings (FPI), the Bengals come into the season with the fourth best rating in the league. They currently sit behind the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills, and the Philadelphia Eagles in the rankings as they landed at a +4.6 overall.

Here is what Waldner had to say about where the Bengals ranked:

“The Cincinnati Bengals are fourth in FPI rating, as they return their key offensive triumvirate of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Cincy has also added Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle to shore up its biggest weakness.”

The offense once again will be the highlight of the Bengals team, but it will be the play of the defense that can help this squad really push to be the best team in the league. There are some major holes to fill with the loss of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell, but as things stand, this team is in good shape heading into the official start of the preseason.

Now can we just fast-forward to Week 1?