Trey Hendrickson receives praise from former Super Bowl champion

One strength of the Cincinnati Bengals over the last few seasons has been the impressive play off the edge in Lou Anarumo’s defense.

Although not the deepest position on the depth chart Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson have been quite impressive for this Bengals’ defense over the last few seasons.

Coming into his third season in the Queen City, Hendrickson is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and will be looking to lead a younger defense in 2023.

Not typically the player to garnish a lot of praise, former Super Bowl Champion Jason McCourty believes that Hendrickson deserves more.

On Good Morning Football, here is what McCourty had to say;

“This guy is so disruptive last year,” McCourty said of Hendrickson. “Only had eight sacks, and people will say, ‘Well, maybe he had a down year.’ He hit the quarterback 18 times and has just been a force to be reckoned with in that Lou Anarumo defense.

“And he’s been a big reason why Cincinnati’s been able to make a huge jump. Played in a Super Bowl a year ago, competing last year in the AFC Championship game. So I’m looking forward to him continuing to ball out there, and more people need to be talking about Trey Hendrickson on the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Last season, Hendrickson wrapped up 32 tackles and eight sacks for this Bengals defense. Bringing his sack totals to 22 since joining the franchise in 2021.

There are a lot of good pass rushers in the AFC North. Hendrickson will now hope to break into that top tier of players across the league.