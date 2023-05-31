Bengals News (5/31): Tyler Boyd laments injury vs. Chiefs

Bengals’ Tyler Boyd - Would’ve beaten Chiefs if I was healthy - ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd said if he didn’t suffer a thigh injury that limited him in last season’s AFC Championship, his team would’ve beaten the Kansas City Chiefs. Hard to argue based on how the game went, but to be fair, the Chiefs also lost key players to injury during the game. If anything, the Bengals had the better injury luck in that game.

Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Hangs Out With Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Wide Receiver Charlie Jones

Bengals legend Chad Johnson hung out with multiple members of Cincinnati's rookie class over the weekend.

Bengals beef up defense in new 2024 NFL mock draft

The most prominent 2024 NFL mock draft right now comes from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and has the Bengals going back to the defensive side of the ball with Washington pass-rusher Bralen Trice at No. 31.

All 14 opposing quarterbacks on Bengals’ 2023 schedule ranked by PFF

Here's how PFF ranks the quarterbacks the Bengals will encounter next season.

Photos: Tyler Boyd Returns to Training

See the best photos from training on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

After Running Into History, Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Looks To Chase Down Super Bowl: ‘Best I’ve Felt In My Whole Career’

Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard Rumble In The Jungle has put him in The Cincinnati Kid mythology with fellow Man of Moeller Barry Larkin. But as he heads into his sixth season feeling it like he’s never felt it, there’s still one more door he wants to open.

What is a 'dead snap'? Giants' QB to experiment with new snap - ESPN

The “dead snap” is a way of snapping that doesn’t involve sending it back to the quarterback in a traditional spiral. Instead, it begins with the tip of the ball in the palm of the center’s hand, rather than his fingers hugging the laces, and sends it flying back to the quarterback.

SEC coaches sound off on tampering: It's 'a cutthroat business' - ESPN

Florida's Billy Napier was among several coaches asked about tampering at the SEC's spring meetings on Tuesday, saying, 'It's a cutthroat business.'

Dennis Allen - Jon Gruden visited to help Saints with Derek Carr - ESPN

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that the main purpose of Jon Gruden's visit last week was to pick the former Raiders coach about new quarterback Derek Carr.

Tom Brady's investment in Raiders shows how nutty Miami's 2022 scheme was - ProFootballTalk

Owner Stephen Ross either overlooked or disregarded the issues inherent to Brady moving from ownership suite to sidelines. Beyond the fact that the Dolphins would have been required to swing a trade, the Dolphins also would have needed a 32-0 vote of ownership to allow Brady to become a player.

Why didn't Jimmy Garoppolo have foot surgery during the 2022 season? - ProFootballTalk

By the time Garoppolo became a free agent, the foot had not healed. It had not healed to the point at which the Raiders refused to pay him an $11.25 million signing bonus, instead shifting the money to 2023 base salary — money he’ll never earn if the surgery failed to repair the foot.