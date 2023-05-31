SI predicts Bengals to beat 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Joe Burrow to win NFL MVP, and more

If you’re searching for some positive vibes today, look no further than Conor Orr’s 100 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season at Sports Illustrated.

There, Orr makes several major predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals. One of them is for quarterback Joe Burrow to sign a unique contract that helps the Bengals potentially keep Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Both veteran receivers are set to become free agents during the 2024 offseason. The Bengals are hoping to sign Higgins to an extension before the 2023 season kicks off in Cleveland.

Orr also predicts Burrow to win NFL MVP and end up signing a contract that pays him $55 million(!) annually.

He will throw for 40 touchdowns and lead the Bengals to a 13-win season. Buoyed by his contract extension, which will come in at a $55 million average per year, Burrow will start working his way into statue territory in Cincinnati.

Last but certainly not least, Orr predicts the Bengals to take down the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

The Bengals will actually travel to San Fran for a Week 8 showdown with the Niners in what may very well feature one or both Super Bowl LVIII contestants.

The Bengals and the 49ers have, by my estimation, the two rosters that best embody the hallmark of a Super Bowl team: talent and depth at almost every position. The 49ers have enough options at the quarterback position to make sure they aren’t stuck in the title game with Christian McCaffrey in the Wildcat. Deebo Samuel believed this team was better than the Eagles last year, and, even after Philadelphia’s superb draft, I agree that the 49ers have just as strong of a roster.

You love to see it.

Be sure to read Orr’s entire post at SI.