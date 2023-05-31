What position do you want the Bengals to address before training camp?

With the calendar turning to June, it won’t be long until teams begin reporting for training camp in late July.

The Cincinnati Bengals are once again expected to be a prime title contender, thanks to having one of the more complete rosters in the entire league.

However, no roster is perfect, and there are a few spots it appears the Bengals could, at the very least, use some more depth at.

Tight end is the easy spot to point out. While Irv Smith Jr. has the potential to be a solid starter, what happens if he goes down? A knee meniscus tear wiped out his 2021 campaign, and he missed another nine games this past season due to injury.

If Smith were to ever miss time, the Bengals would be down to Devin Asiasi and Drew Sample at this position. That’s a big yikes.

Then there’s the running back situation. It looks like Joe Mixon will remain with the team, but could that change if the Bengals ask him to take a paycut?

If Mixon were to be let go, the Bengals would be down to Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, and Chris Evans unless one of the undrafted free agents can stand out.

So, we’re asking you what position you think should be addressed. Sound off in the poll below and in the comments section!

