Tyler Boyd will always be a Bengal

Will 2023 be the final year for Tyler Boyd in Bengals stripes?

Set to turn 29 in November, Boyd has finished every season since 2018 with a Pro Football Focus score of at least 71.1. The 2016 second-round pick out of Pitt is easily one of the NFL’s best slot wideouts and will probably remain such for at least a few more seasons.

However, Boyd is entering the final year of his contract, which will see him have a cap hit of $10.3 million before hitting unrestricted free agency next spring.

While the Bengals would obviously love to keep Boyd, don’t expect it to happen. Not if the Bengals get their way and sign Tee Higgins to a major contract extension this year, then turn around and do the same for Ja’Marr Chase next year when he becomes extension eligible.

Between Chase and Higgins, the Bengals could end up paying $50+ million annually to those two alone.

That’s why everyone should prepare for this to be Boyd’s final season with the Bengals.

The good news is Boyd isn’t worrying about that potential departure and is focused on helping the 2023 Bengals win the Super Bowl.

“I know we have a very high chance of making the Super Bowl and even winning it, and this is where I want to be,” Boyd said during Tuesday’s meeting with local media (via Mike Petraglia). “Whether I come up with a new deal or not, I got to just go out there, and I’m gonna be me. I am very appreciative of them (the Bengals) still wanting me to be around and knowing that they don’t want to trade me and things like that.

“At the end of the day, I just gotta help guys get better.”

And even if he eventually leaves, Boyd will still consider himself a Bengal for life.

“We ain’t gonna be playing ball forever. I might not be here forever. But I mean, I’ve always loved this franchise, and I’m always going to be a Bengal.”

Boyd may not be catching 100 balls, making Pro Bowls, or topping franchise records, but there’s no question he’s been an integral part of helping the Bengals reach heights that have rarely, if ever, been seen in the Queen City.

Here’s to hoping that continues with Boyd hoisting a Lombardi in February.