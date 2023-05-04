Bengals News (5/4): Trevor Siemian takes over behind Joe Burrow

Trevor Siemian Brings Expansive NFL Resume To Burrow Back-up Derby

"I Iike how good the team is and I like how well-coached they are," says Siemian, the classic well-traveled NFL quarterback sage with 30 starts among four teams who once spoiled a Paycor Stadium opener. "I think any time you have a chance to play for a club that's winning a lot of games, that's a cool opportunity for any player and especially attractive for me."

Bengals roster 2023: Depth chart, 53-man predictions after draft

That’s something made possible by drafting well for both need and value, getting rookies such as running backs and even later-round receivers whose versatile skill sets could make them valuable instant contributors.

Instant analysis after Bengals sign QB Trevor Siemian

Quarterback dominoes and free agent signings not impacting the compensatory pick process anymore played a role in the Cincinnati Bengals signing quarterback Trevor Siemian.

3 intriguing position battles for the Bengals in 2023

With the draft and a large bulk of free agency over with, it's time for teams to start working on their depth charts for the upcoming season and decide who will start at what positions. Some are obvious, for example, the quarterback is usually not too hard to determine, especially if you are the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, and any other team with an All-Pro caliber quarterback.

Buffalo Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow's 'Not Going to Take The L' With Sacks

"Joe Burrow's like that," Miller concluded. "He's not going to take the L. Patrick Mahomes is not going to take the L. Josh Allen is definitely not going to take the L."

Bengals Land Two 2024 Comp Picks in Latest Projection

Korte confirmed the Bengals will not receive a third-round comp pick for the loss of Jessie Bates III because Orlando Brown Jr. was an equal signing to Bates.

Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Invited to NFL Players Rookie Premiere

Cincinnati took Brown in the fifth-round (163rd overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft. He ran for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns for Illinois last season. He also had 27 receptions for 240 yards and three scores.

Bengals draft pick Myles Murphy: 5 things to know about 1st-round pick

They know about his stunning athletic scores and his productive career of harassing opposing quarterbacks, to the tune of 20 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, 66 quarterback hurries and five batted passes over three college seasons.

Around the league

International Player Pathway program adds eight players to NFL rosters for 2023 season

"To see this hugely talented group of players be allocated to NFL rosters is very exciting, and a testament to the success of the NFL's global football development programs for international athletes," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events and international. "The International Player Pathway is a critical program in identifying, supporting and enabling athletes from around the world and we look forward to seeing each players' NFL journey unfold as they become global ambassadors for the sport."

Buccaneers assistant coach Larry Foote says LB Devin White's contract concerns are 'champagne problems'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White's trade request was never going to be honored by the club. White wants a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, but assistant coach Larry Foote, a former 13-year veteran, downplayed the contract squabble.

From Brady to Mahomes: OT Donovan Smith signing 1-year deal with Chiefs worth up to $9M

Smith, the 64th-ranked free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 list, played a pivotal role in Tampa Bay winning the Super Bowl in the 2020 season, which was capped by the Tom Brady-led Bucs defeating the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs. Now, Smith will move on from protecting Brady to doing the same for Mahomes. Whether Smith will be protecting Mahomes' blind side as he did Brady will be a prevailing question. If all goes well, Smith will man the left tackle spot, Pelissero reported.