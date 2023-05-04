The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Class is in Session

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but we’re not done talking about it. We break it down further on this week’s show, as the Cincinnati Bengals really looked to better themselves last weekend.

We’ll also go over some interesting news with veterans and the club. Be it new signings, or a lack of moves, there is much discussion circulating around a couple of names right now.

Join us at the special time of 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday for the live broadcast! You can also check it out afterward on your favorite platform!