Bengals love what they have in new WR Charlie Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals had a successful 2023 NFL Draft as they look to get back to the Super Bowl next season.

One of the additions they made in the draft was Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones who the Bengals drafted in the 4th round.

Jones immediately becomes another slot option for the Bengals’ offensive attack, and the rookie received high praise from Bengals’ wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

“A combination of a lot of things,” Walters said. “He has great ball skills. Anytime he’s in a 50-50 contested catch situation, he seemed to come down with it. And so, really everybody on our roster, all the receivers that we have have great ball skills, and so he adds to that as a guy that no matter where you throw the ball, he’s going to make the play. He’s a technical route runner. If it’s a 15-yard route, he’s going to run 15. If it’s 12 yards, he’s going to get 12. He knows how to manipulate coverages to beat the defenders at the top of his routes.

“He just knows how to get open. He’s a football player, and that’s what we need. Very similar to when I was in Indianapolis with Peyton Manning. With Joe (Burrow), he wants you to be in the right spot at the right time, and that’s what Charlie does.”

Jones led the nation in receptions last season as he hauled in 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 24-year-old is an outstanding athlete, and it will not be shocking to see him get on the field quickly in Cincinnati.