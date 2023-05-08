Jordan Battle blew Bengals away during pre-draft interview

Alabama prospects never fail to impress NFL scouts off the field, but former Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle, who the Bengals selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, blew Cincinnati away in the interview room.

“It was one of the best interviews I’ve been a part of,” Potts said of the team’s encounter with Battle before the draft,” director of college scouting Mike Potts told The Athletic’s Hear That Podcast Growlin’. “We usually put on maybe eight or 10 clips of tape with the guys and talk through it. We had to cut the tape portion of the interview off after about three plays. It was unbelievable the way he was talking through every minor detail of all 22 people that were on the field of every play.”

“We know he’s a phenomenal character, but I didn’t think it was possible to elevate him in our eyes in terms of the person that we were getting. But he did that in that interview setting.”

Battle was taken with the 95th overall pick by the Bengals and will help the team replace Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, who both left during free agency.