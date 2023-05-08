Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was big mad about the ‘Fumble in the Jungle’

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens had one of the most memorable finishes from the playoffs from the 2022 season.

The hard-fought battle featured a huge 14-point swing on one play from near the 1-yard line. It occurred when both teams were also tied at 17, as Sam Hubbard picked up a Ravens fumble at the goal line, then returned it all the way for what became the game-winning touchdown, accurately dubbed the ‘Fumble in the Jungle.’

Needless to say, it was a very emotional play for both teams, including one Raven who was watching the game from home.

We are now finally getting Lamar Jackson’s reaction to the play via The Lounge Podcast.

Lamar Jackson says he went to the bathroom when the #Ravens were at the 1-yard line and about to score in the playoffs vs. the #Bengals. He came back to Cincinnati taking it 99 yards to the house.



"I almost broke my TV."



Jackson wasn’t in attendance, still nursing an ankle injury that kept him from playing in the game. It had to be even more frustrating since he had to wonder how different the income could have been if he was healthy as his backup — Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley — was directly involved in the play.

We also haven’t heard from Jackson directly about his team during that time, as the former MVP was in a lengthy contract negotiation with Baltimore. He probably didn’t want to connect himself during those negotiations, which also included him saying goodbye to Baltimore fans on Twitter.

Seems like he had the reaction that any Ravens fan had that night. We as Bengals fans had the opposite reaction. I’m sure some TVs were broken via jumping around in celebration.