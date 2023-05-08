2023 NFL Schedule Release will happen Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals will learn their 2023 schedule on Thursday.

Entering the week, the NFL was hoping to unveil its full 2023 slate, but news broke Monday morning that the schedule released could be delayed.

Now, we have confirmation that the league will still have the release on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Now official: The 2023 NFL regular season schedule will be released Thursday, May 11th. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023

As usual, the release will happen at 8 pm ET with specials on the ESPN networks and the NFL Network. We’ll also have instant reactions here on Cincy Jungle.

For the Bengals, they’ll once again face a loaded slate as a division winner, including matchups with the Baltimore Ravens (twice), Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers, all of whom made the NFL playoffs last season.

Expect the Bengals to be at our near the top of the league in terms of primetime games this season. With the matchups mentioned above, I’d be shocked if the Bengals don’t get at least four primetime games.