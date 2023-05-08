Foster Moreau has an offer from the Saints and interest from other NFL teams, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase had their eyes set on Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer as the team was called to the stage with the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Instead, they opted for Clemson Tigers defensive end Myles Murphy and ultimately did not draft a tight end at all.

While many complained initially, Murphy seems to be the quintessential addition for a team that didn’t have the necessary depth at that position.

With Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample as the lone tight ends set to make an impact on the roster, there’s concern that position needs more depth as well.

Sample hasn’t lived up to the hype of his second-round selection, and Smith Jr., who was inked to a one-year deal this offseason from the Minnesota Vikings, hasn’t had the best track record for being able to stay on the field.

Earlier in the offseason, the Bengals reached out to former Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau and even hosted him for a visit.

Sadly, it was later revealed Moreau had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and would likely miss the 2023 season.

However, it appears Moreau may play at some point this year after all, as he reportedly received an offer from the New Orleans Saints, who have Moreau’s former quarterback in Las Vegas, Derek Carr, on the roster.

Sources: TE Foster Moreau has an offer on the table from the #Saints but Moreau is also receiving attention from other teams. — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) May 8, 2023

Moreau hasn’t made a move yet, and the Bengals could be among the teams giving him “attention.”

The 6-foot-4 tight end offers great size. He was a fourth-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, coming out of LSU, where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played. Moreau’s best season as a pro was in 2022, when he tallied 33 receptions for 420 receiving yards and twp touchdowns.

While continued interest from the Bengals isn’t confirmed, the rationale and previous reports mean they could be in the mix, along with Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Moreau’s ties back to their collegiate days.

We shall see, but most importantly, here’s to hoping Moreau is healthy and back on a football field very soon, wherever that may be!