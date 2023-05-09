Bengals News (5/9): Projected 2024 compensatory picks

Here's how many compensatory picks the Bengals will receive in 2024

By watching Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell, and others move on to other clubs, the Bengals set themselves up to receive multiple compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They haven't had any comp picks since the 2019 draft.

Bengals: Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams situations detailed by ESPN

Mixon, because the team used a fifth-round pick on Chase Brown, effectively finding a superb rotational option while Mixon remains top dog in the backfield. Williams, because the team didn’t use one of eight picks on the offensive line, nor did they ship him away during the draft while tackle-needy teams drafted prospects.

ESPN Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Room First Among All NFL Teams

The top three of Chase, Higgins, and Boyd all eclipsed 55 catches, 750 receiving yards, and 5 touchdowns last season. Chase led the way on that front with 1,046 yards in 12 games, and Higgins was just behind with 1,029 yards.

Bengals’ linemen Sam Hubbard and Orlando Brown Jr. set old rivalries aside

When Brown first came to Cincinnati in free agency back in March, he admitted that Trey Hendrickson was the toughest Bengal that he’s blocked against when Brown was previously with the Chiefs. However, well before he was blocking Hendrickson, he was very familiar with Hubbard’s game since his college days.

Report: Atlanta Falcons Sign Sign Former Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Tre Flowers

The Bengals tight end salve for the last two seasons is headed to Atlanta. Adam Schefter reports that the Falcons signed cornerback Tre Flowers. He appeared in 26 games for the Bengals over the past two seasons with 27 tackles, 4 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

Bengals unanswered questions: Is there more to the plan at tight end? - The Athletic

Returning head of personnel, head coach and all coordinators for five consecutive seasons is nearly unheard of in modern professional football. Toss in a fourth straight year with the same quarterback, as well as back-to-back seasons with double-digit wins and reaching at least the AFC title game, and there’s just no debating Cincinnati is on the shortlist of teams to beat.

Cincinnati Bengals add two sports industry veterans to C-suite

The Bengals promoted Brian Sells to the newly created position of chief business officer, according to Sports Business Journal, a Courier sister outlet. Sells has been with the team for more than two decades, including his recent seven-year stint at chief marketing officer.

Bengals’ 2023 NFL draft class ranked top 5 in value

Since the 2023 NFL draft has ended, Cincinnati Bengals personnel have told anyone who would listen that they largely stuck to their board and didn’t reach or feel like they missed on a single prospect they were targeting.

Around the league

2023 NFL season: 32 teams, 32 people to root for

Dev is obviously one of my favorite people on the planet, and it was so fun rooting for him in 2022 -- my first year out of the league since I was drafted by the Tennessee Titans back in '09. But now that he's hung up his cleats forever, I've decided it's time to publicly support others -- well, at least in writing.

WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Can't really put a ceiling on' Cowboys offense in 2023

Perhaps the ceiling might be Mike McCarthy's insistence this offseason that he plans to run the ball more? Taking over play-calling, McCarthy's offseason has revolved around suggesting that the way to unlock postseason success is the lean more heavily on the ground game -- even though Dallas cut long-time grinder Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, and the only significant addition to the backfield was 5-foot-5 Deuce Vaughn in the sixth round of the draft despite Tony Pollard coming off an injury.

Veteran DB Kareem Jackson re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

The 35-year-old will be going into his 14th NFL season, having been drafted No. 20 overall by the Houston Texans in 2010. Jackson's tenure has been defined by his consistency and longevity, rarely missing a start, and he's been able to play postseason football five times.