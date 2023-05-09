Chase Brown agrees to rookie contract with Bengals, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly signed their first 2023 NFL Draft pick.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Bengals have agreed to terms with fifth-round pick Chase Brown.

Wilson adds that the contract is worth $4.126 million and carries a $286,156 signing bonus.

The 5-foot-9, 209-pound Chase began his career at Western Michigan in 2018 recruit before transferring to Illinois the following year. His first season as the top back came in 2021 when he racked up 1,005 yards and five touchdowns on 170 carries (5.9 avg). He also caught 14 passes for 142 yards

This past season, Brown racked up 1,643 yards and 10 scores on 328 carries (5.0 avg). He added 27 catches for 240 yards and three more touchdowns.

Looking ahead, Brown is set to compete for carries alongside presumed starter Joe Mixon, who appears to be staying in Cincinnati this year. Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans will also be fighting four touches, but Brown has the potential to become Cincinnati’s top back before the 2023 season concludes.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!