Mike Hilton wants Bengals to face Chiefs in Week 1

We are just days away from the release of the 2023 NFL schedule and finding out when the Cincinnati Bengals face their foes for the season.

With two seasons of success under their belt and a roster loaded with talented young stars, you can expect to see Cincinnati in prime time plenty this season. It is hard to find a better sell for a primetime matchup than Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Could the Bengals play on the biggest stage in Week 1? Cornerback Mike Hilton certainly hopes so. Not only does Hilton want to play under the lights to start the year, but he wants an AFC Championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Historically, the Super Bowl Champions will host the first game of the season on Thursday Night, so it appears Hilton is angling for that.

“Absolutely, you know, I’m pretty sure that’s the game everybody wants to see opening night,” Hilton said on Monday. ”So hopefully to the schedule release guys, make sure that happens.”

Mike Hilton says "everyone" wants to see Chiefs Bengals NFL opening night in KC when schedule is released. pic.twitter.com/lAiCpkzh54 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 8, 2023

There is certainly appeal to watching Burrow take on Patrick Mahomes to begin the year. The matchups over the past two seasons have been tight, entertaining games, and there has been enough talk from players and fans alike to go ahead and call this a rivalry. Starting the season with two of the best teams in the entire NFL could get things off to a great start.

On the other hand, these are two teams who could be in the mix for the top seed in the AFC come January. These entertaining matchups have come late in the season or in the playoffs, where each moment seems to matter the most. The league could view that as an opportunity to air a huge late-season matchup.

Whenever the two meet, it is sure to be another classic.