Jungle to the Hall 3: Presented by Bengal Jim and Friends!

The Cincinnati Bengals and their faithful fans have done a great job bringing awareness to great past players in recent years. With the team’s unveiling of an official Ring of Honor and fan endeavors to heighten the visibility of former greats, it’s paved the way for long overdue credit—namely in the form of Ken Riley’s rightful place in the Hall of Fame.

But, fans aren’t done—enter Jimmie Foster and the Tailgate Experience/Talking Football podcast crew. For the third straight year, Jimmie, Tony, Tom, James, Mark, Jamie, and the entire gang are throwing their “Jungle to the Hall” event, bringing awareness to Bengals players worthy of Canton enshrinement.

Names like Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Chad Johnson, Corey Dillon, Lemar Parrish, Max Montoya, and others are eligible players who should be getting their due, and this group of fans is doing what they can to push for it. While it’s for a great cause, there is also a huge element of fun, entertainment, and appearances from big names on Saturday, June 10th, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Bengals new and old are set to join the party in a couple of weeks. Both aforementioned Andersons, members of the Super Bowl XXIII “SWAT Team”, Dave Lapham, as well as current team members Ted Karras and Chase Brown, are set to make appearances. Live music, door prizes and much more will all be available to folks at this event being held at The Banks!

You can RSVP here and join what’s sure to be thousands of Bengals fans to support the team, as well as its current and former greats!