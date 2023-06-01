Bengals News (6/1): Tyler Boyd speaks after returning to practice

More Bengals Quick Hits: Ken Anderson Impressed With Intensity; Tyler Boyd Wonders What If; Practicing With New Era Pack

"I was very impressed. I really liked it," said Bengals all-time passing leader Ken Anderson, a former NFL quarterbacks coach who stopped by the Kettering Health Practice Fields and noticed the changes in spring ball through the eras. "It was different than what I'm used to seeing, but what I did see is the attention the players had.

Tyler Boyd: I loved the Bengals one-upping the Chiefs by signing Orlando Brown

“I loved it,” Boyd said, via Joe Danneman of Fox 19. “You know, we have a nice little rivalry with the Chiefs and to see him come over, you know, it’s like, yeah, we one-upped y’all. But at the end of the day, he’s a great player. No matter where he’d have went, he’s probably one of the best at his position. To add him to what we had already, it’s going to allow Joe to more time and allow us to put up more points.”

Bengals' Tyler Boyd - Would've beaten Chiefs if I was healthy - ESPN

In his first day of offseason workouts, the veteran wide receiver met with reporters for the first time since the AFC championship loss to Kansas City, where he suffered a deep thigh bruise early in the second quarter of the 23-20 loss. Boyd said he would have finished the game if he was at least 80% healthy.

Should Bengals re-sign Tyler Boyd after the 2023 season? The Who Dey-bate

The production he’s maintained throughout his tenure would normally make him working out a contract extension a no-brainer for the front office, but the salary cap realities on the horizon make it much more of a long shot.

Bengals TE Irv Smith Jr.’s contract incentives revealed

A year ago, Hayden Hurst had 414 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games as Joe Burrow’s top option at tight end. Smith could surpass those numbers though, provided the offense shifts more to include the position in the attack or the targets suddenly open up for other reasons such as due to injuries.

Bengals workouts see just two players absent

For Williams, it makes sense to rehab away from the team and not risk injury while in the final year of a contract — all while being asked to learn a new position. It would be more interesting to watch if he wound up missing mandatory stuff later in the summer, too.

National sports outlet predicts Bengals will win next season's Super Bowl

"The Bengals and the 49ers have, by my estimation, the two rosters that best embody the hallmark of a Super Bowl team: talent and depth at almost every position," Orr wrote.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Ranks Bengals Offseason Sixth in NFL With One Move Cincinnati Should Still Make

"Director of player personnel Duke Tobin & Co. are ready," Barnwell wrote about the upcoming big paydays for Joe Burrow and his weapons. "Last year, knowing that Bates, Bell, and Eli Apple were approaching free agency and with Waynes off the roster, the Bengals used a first-round pick on safety Dax Hill and a second-rounder on corner Cam Taylor-Britt.

Around the league

NFL's most improved teams in 2023? Bears, Jets among 10 rosters on the rise this offseason

The loaded Bengals roll into camp with a flock of familiar faces on offense. They were tasked with fewer to-dos, but pulled off a coup in landing Orlando Brown Jr. to take over as Joe Burrow’s blindside protector. Cincinnati still stares through a Super Bowl window.

David Bakhtiari: 'Disrespectful' to say Packers are not rebuilding after Aaron Rodgers trade

"How I look at is, it's disrespectful to say you're not rebuilding off a Hall of Fame quarterback," Bakhtiari said on Wednesday, via ESPN. "It was disrespectful to say you weren't rebuilding off of Brett Favre when you moved to Aaron. No one knew Aaron and what he was going to be, so I'm not going to sit here and like pull back those words because that is, when you look at how it's been building, how we were chasing after it and the cap -- there was a bunch of situations that can definitely allude to it -- we have a young team."

Rams DC Raheem Morris helps save drowning child in Las Vegas, credits AED training

"I saw people calling 911, so my first question was, where is the AED?" Morris told ESPN on Wednesday. "When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK."

Patriots QB Mac Jones excited to work with new OC Bill O'Brien, says he's 'like a walking dictionary'

"It's been normal. I think everything he's done so far has been really good," he said Wednesday, via team transcripts. "I think the communication is the most important part, and trust. I think it all starts with that when you're with a new coach. He's done a great job in controlling the room. I feel like everyone's on the same page. We've just got to continue to do it; it's a marathon, not a sprint."