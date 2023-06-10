Ted Karras ranks in PFF’s top 10 NFL centers going into the 2023 season

The Cincinnati Bengals have slowly put together a talented offensive line over the last few offseasons.

Going into 2023, Joe Burrow will have his best offensive line in front of him since entering the NFL back in 2020.

Pro Football Focus released an article on the top 32 centers entering the new season, and Ted Karras cracked the top 10.

Gordon McGuinness put Karras at No. 9 on the list.

McGuinness stated, “Part of the ongoing rebuild of the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line, Karras made a big impact in his first season in the Queen City. Over the past four seasons, he has produced 65.0-plus PFF grades in every season, and his 76.1 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022 was the fourth-best at the position.”

Karras has not only made an impact on the field and in the locker room but also in the community with his “Cincy Hat” business that has exploded throughout the Bengals fanbase.

Head Coach Zac Taylor has done a great job at changing the culture in the Bengals facilities, and guys like Ted Karras are the reason why that change has been successful.

As I said above, the Bengals’ offensive line has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL and has the potential to help boost the offense in major ways.