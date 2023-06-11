Podcast: The Bengals at Running Back

There has been a lot of talk about the Cincinnati Bengals’ running back room over the course of the offseason.

Are you fixin’ for more Mixon? Should get Cook-ing? Should they pursue Zeke? Or is it better to Chase Mr.Brown’s potential?

The Bengals are a disciplined front office. They don’t spend money on minor talent upgrades, and they don’t block their young players from developing by acquiring veterans who are past their prime.

In this podcast, I discuss the Bengals running back situation; what it looks like now and what is the best way to build for the future.

