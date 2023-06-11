Bengals fans vote Joe Burrow as NFL’s second-best QB

This week, we asked Cincinnati Bengals fans where they believe Joe Burrow should be ranked in the NFL’s quarterback hierarchy.

In the end, Burrow was voted as the league’s second-best passer. The survey didn’t ask who Bengals fans would have ahead of Burrow, but the logical choice is two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Saying this, how do you view Burrow vs. all NFL QBs? And who, if anyone, would you have ahead of Burrow? Keep the discussion going in the comments section!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country.

