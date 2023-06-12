Bengals News (6/12): Zac Taylor named Father of the Year

Zac Taylor Honored as “Father of the Year”

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was named “Father of the Year” at Talbert House’s Fatherhood Celebration at Memorial Hall on Thursday. The event celebrates fathers and raises funds for Talbert House’s Fatherhood Project.

How Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants his kids to remember him

Taylor is a great dad to his four children, ranging from age 5 to 12. He is using his prominent and wide-reaching platform as a successful NFL head coach to inspire other fathers.

Bengals’ Tanner Hudson taking over as LS with Cal Adomitis injured

An interesting note from Bengals practices.

2009 Bengals are one of my favorites. Rebuilding of the OL/Run game. Palmer returns from injuring his elbow in 2008. Mike Zimmer turned the defense into a great unit. The CB tandem of Hall and Joseph. The heartbreaking losses on and off the field. The comebacks and close wins. pic.twitter.com/juavn694Kt — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) June 11, 2023

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's Legend Goes Yard; Jungle To The Hall Set For Saturday On The Banks

BengalJim Foster has decided to take his third annual "Jungle to the Hall," right to the source Saturday with what he envisions as a "massive," Who Dey Fest in a free event on The Banks celebrating the induction of the late Ken Riley into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bengals guard Cordell Volson learning from Orlando Brown Jr.

“He’s got that Pro Bowl potential with his size and mental makeup,” Brown says of Volson after one of the voluntary practices before next week’s mandatory minicamp. “I think he really uses his height to his advantage."

Jets believe they can be 'scary team'

The Jets are more confident with Rodgers even if it makes them a leaguewide target.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a good fit with the Patriots' offense, culture?

Hopkins is set to meet with the Patriots this week, but are coach Bill Belichick and the free agent receiver a good match?

New Broncos DE Frank Clark believes Denver has type of team to 'turn it around in a heartbeat'

Frank Clark’s recent signing with the Broncos takes him from the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs to the basement dwellers of the AFC West, but he believes Denver has all the pieces it needs to flip the script.

Dalvin Cook landing spots: Broncos, Dolphins among best NFL team fits

The Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, making the four-time Pro Bowler one of the most intriguing free agents on the open market. So, what's next for the veteran? Eric Edholm provides seven team fits.

2023 NFL preseason: NFL Network to carry 23 live games

Week 1 preseason coverage features Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers facing the Cincinnati Bengals at 7 pm ET, followed by the Arizona Cardinals hosting the Denver Broncos at 10 pm ET.

Calvin Johnson hosts HS football camp at Lions' facility

Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson returned to host a high school football camp at the Lions' practice facility Sunday, in partnership with the team. Is this relationship finally starting to improve?

Leeds takeover: 49ers group strikes deal for 100% control

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has reached an agreement to sell his stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises, the second-tier English side said Friday.

NFL rumors: Here's why another big-name running back could change teams in 2023

Dalvin Cook may not be the last star RB to relocate before the season.