Another reminder that Joe Burrow is as clutch as it gets

In case you haven’t heard, Joe Burrow is one of, if not ‘the’ most clutch quarterback in football.

Perhaps the biggest example of this is that Burrow was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterback when trailing over the last two seasons.

During that span, the Cincinnati Bengals have won 27 games (including playoffs), two division titles, five playoff games, and one AFC Championship.

Before Burrow, the Bengals had just five playoff wins from 1968-2021.

Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/iLnjOQzWTz — PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2023

Last season, Burrow engineered three fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives during the regular season, most notably in the Week 13 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow also threw for 69 touchdowns vs. just 26 interceptions in the regular season as the Bengals went 12-4. Those 12 wins are tied for a single-season Bengals record.

At this rate, it’s fair to think Burrow will eventually help the Bengals hit 13+ wins to break the franchise single-season wins record while hopefully shattering many other records.