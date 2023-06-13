Bengals News (6/13): Ja’Marr Chase picks Joe Burrow as NFL’s best player

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Picks Joe Burrow as The NFL's Best Player

Chase kept it short and sweet when he dropped his answer regarding the NFL's top player on NFL Network's Top 100-player countdown.

Joe Mixon Praises Cincinnati Bengals Owner Mike Brown Following Offseason Full of Speculation

Not only is Mixon still on the roster, but he's participated in the Cincinnati Bengals' offseason program. He recently praised Bengals owner and team president Mike Brown for sticking with him.

Best NFL free agents left and whether Bengals should be interested

A look at the top free agents and whether the Bengals should be interested.

Zac Taylor reveals how Bengals’ game ball tradition started

“It was one of those tough nights I had when we were not winning games,” Taylor said. “[I’m] driving home and thinking about what a parade would look like, and big wins, people on the streets.”

Two Cincinnati Bengals’ Rivals Among Favorites to Trade for Washington Commanders star Chase Young - AllBengals

There’s a chance Washington holds onto the former No. 2 overall pick, but it does feel like a trade is possible since they declined his fifth-year option.

Trey Hendrickson is challenging Myles Murphy during practice

The Bengals rookie is getting welcomed to the league by Trey Hendrickson.

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill believes he could become NFL’s first 2,000-yard wide receiver

After having an All-Pro season in his first year with the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson’s 1,964 receiving yards record in 2023.

Next Gen Stats’ top 10 coverage players of 2022: James Bradberry reigns, but what a debut for Sauce!

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats metrics to identify the top 10 coverage players from the 2022 NFL season. New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner earns a high ranking, but the Defensive Rookie of the Year isn’t No. 1.

Frustrated Giants RB Saquon Barkley doesn't rule out sitting out for 2023 season

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have until July 17 to come to a long-term contract, or the running back will play 2023 under the $10.1 million franchise tag unless he sits out the entire season.

2023 NFL minicamp storylines: How are rookie QBs progressing?

Twenty-one teams -- including the Packers, Giants and Steelers -- start mandatory minicamps this week. Here's what you need to know.

Browns DT Perrion Winfrey gets assault case dropped

Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey completed a pretrial diversion program and has had the misdemeanor assault case against him dropped.