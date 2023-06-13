Jonah Williams reports to Bengals mandatory minicamp

It was a bit of a rough off-season for the Cincinnati Bengals and offensive lineman Jonah Williams. After a season that included two knee injuries and not the best performances of Williams’ career, the Bengals made the splash signing of Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle in March.

Of course, that is the position Williams has played his entire four-year career in Cincinnati. Shortly after the Brown signing, Williams requested a trade from Cincinnati through his agent. Obviously, no deal ever materialized.

The trade request and Williams’ lack of participation in optional team activities sparked debates among the fan base but after the 2023 NFL Draft, the writing was on the wall. If Williams wanted to play football this season, it would be in Cincinnati.

Back in the building Tuesday, Williams seems to have moved past the off-season friction and is focused on preparing to compete for the job of starting right tackle.

“I’ll be happy to be a contributor on a team where I have so many great teammates. l love everyone in the room, love the coaches, love the fans. I’m stoked,” Williams said, per Geoff Hobson.

Williams added that he is nearly cleared for full activities as he recovers from his second (!) dislocated kneecap from last season.

”They strapped (the kneecap) back down and it’s stronger than ever ... After training on it, I think it’s going to be way better than 100 percent,” said Williams.

Williams will insert himself into the battle for starting right tackle. As La’el Collins works his way back from a torn ACL, PCL and MCL, Williams will likely split reps with Carman once he is cleared to get on the field. Collins seems confident he will be ready to start the season as well, but hasn’t been cleared as of yet.

Right tackle has been a question mark on the Bengals offensive line for many seasons. Having two first-round talents battling with a second-round talent isn’t the worst problem to have.

May the best man win and Joe Burrow stay upright.