Podcast: Jonah Williams finally speaks after showing up to Bengals OTAs

He’s here. As predicted, Jonah Williams is present for the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Williams is still rehabbing his knee, but he’s now doing it at Paycor with the Bengals staff.

When questioned by the media, Williams said that he had no problem playing right tackle, but he did have a problem. That was the communication, or rather a lack of communication, from the Bengals when the team signed Orlando Brown Jr, which continued even after the signing.

Williams seems very positive and ready to compete but has an understandable level of frustration. He had his struggles in 2022, but let’s not forget that the year before that, he was hands down the best offensive lineman on a Super Bowl team.

In fact, every year he suited up for the Bengals before last year, he was the team’s best lineman. This is a business, but it’s a people business. While he shouldn’t expect to be given a starting job without competing for it (particularly going into a contract year with no talk of an extension), he deserves our respect and to be treated right by the organization.

