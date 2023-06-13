Joe Burrow’s goal is to be the best in the world

Joe Burrow’s accomplished a lot in just three pro seasons.

He’s taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, appeared in back-to-back AFC Championship games, and has already established himself as one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks.

However, there’s still a title missing that is motivating Burrow heading into 2023. Sure, a Super Bowl ring would be nice, but Burrow wants to surpass Kansas City Chiefs’ two-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as the world’s best quarterback and arguably the best overall player in the NFL.

“Being the best in the world,” Burrow said when asked about his ultimate goal.

While Burrow does have two regular season wins over Mahomes and defeated him in the 2022 AFC Championship game, it’s hard to argue anyone is better than Mahomes on planet Earth right now, even if Ja’Marr Chase jokingly disagrees.

Burrow hopes to change that one day.