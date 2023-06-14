Bengals News (6/14): Joe Burrow calls Patrick Mahomes the NFL’s best QB

Joe Burrow crowns Patrick Mahomes as NFL’s best QB

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Patrick [Mahomes]. Until someone has a better year than he’s had. He’s the one to knock off,” Bengals QB Joe Burrow said of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

Jonah Williams provides clarity on offseason trade request

The Bengals can still trade Williams this offseason if they so desire, but all indications point to seeing if he can win the right tackle battle vs. La'el Collins and Jackson Carman.

Photos: Best of OTAs on June 13, 2023

See the best photos from the Bengals’ first day of mandatory minicamp for the 2023 season.

Williams On Verge Of Being Cleared For Training Camp

Jonah Williams returned to Paycor Stadium this week on the verge of being cleared for training camp with a knee injury. "I think it’s going to be better than 100 percent."

A Snapshot Of Bengals Mandatory Minicamp Roster: Tough Team To Make The Cut

The Bengals hold a mandatory minicamp through Thursday, and the one thing you can say about the two-time AFC finalists is they are a tough team to make the cut. Here’s a capsule of how the roster currently stands.

Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Featuring Star Bengals Players This Wednesday

The inaugural Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game takes place on Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and 25 current and former Bengals players will be in attendance.

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on Bengals Elite WR Room: ‘It’s a Blessing’ For His Game

That “blessing” helped Cam Taylor-Britt rank 10th among all rookie cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade last season (69.2 grade).

Orlando Brown Jr. Praises Joe Burrow’s Most Impressive Traits

“I see you know, true poise, I see real confidence. I see the confidence from the staff and him and the ability that he has to truly go out there and be himself completely is really special man,” Brown concluded.

Bills’ Von Miller expects to avoid PUP list to open camp with knee ‘all healed up’

Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller continues to exude confidence he’ll be ready for the prime-time Week 1 bout against the division-rival New York Jets.

Dalvin Cook: No rush to sign, I’m looking for right situation - ProFootballTalk

“I want the value,” Cook said. “I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win.”

Odell Beckham Jr. makes Ravens debut at minicamp

Odell Beckham Jr. participated in his first practice since signing with the Ravens, getting on an NFL field for the first time since tearing his ACL 16 months ago in Super Bowl LVI.

Justin Jefferson says he’ll show up for training camp, even without a new deal

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, the 2022 NFL offensive rookie of the year, stayed away from the team during the voluntary portion of the offseason program.