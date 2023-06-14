Germaine Pratt named Bengals “secret superstar”

The Cincinnati Bengals saw quite a few changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, but one position that remained the same are the starting linebackers.

One of those players is Germaine Pratt, who is starting alongside Logan Wilson. Bengals fans saw a little bit of a surprise this offseason, as Pratt decided to re-sign with the franchise.

In what could be one of the more important signings this spring, according to Dour Farrar of Touchdown Wire, he believes that Pratt could become the ‘secret superstar’ for the franchise heading into the 2023-24 season.

“The Bengals took Pratt in the third round of the 2019 draft out of North Carolina State, and since then, he’s earned a bit of a (though not enough of a) name as one of the NFL’s best linebackers. Certainly in tandem with Logan Wilson, Pratt makes up the league’s best linebacker tandem you’re not talking about enough,” wrote Farrar. “2022 was Pratt’s best professional season to date, as he totaled a sack, eight quarterback pressures, 77 solo tackles, 41 stops, and 43 catches on 60 targets for 408 yards, 277 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 76.2,” Farrar wrote.

He continued: “On this deflection of a Josh Allen pass to Dawson Knox in Cincinnati’s divisional playoff win over the Bills, Pratt roved from the A-gap to curl/flat responsibility, which kinda sums up his effective versatility.”

It is shaping up to be another exciting season in the Queen City. If the Bengals’ defense hopes to be as efficient and effective as it was last season, they will need consistent big-time play from Pratt once again this year.