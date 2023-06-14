Jonah Williams says still no communication with Bengals front office

Jonah Williams is back at practice and seems to be almost fully recovered from a dislocated knee.

The tackle has come to terms with moving from the left to the right. He loves his teammates and the coaches.

But he apparently still isn’t communicating with the front office. Williams recently shared that he learned about the Orlando Brown Jr. signing on Apple News. Here’s what he said:

The following day, my agent was calling the front office trying to get a hold of someone, and, you know, we just, so, and he just never got a hold of anyone. And no one, no one responded to us. And I just didn’t know what was going on. And I just wanted to hear from them. And, you know, the frustrating thing is that I still haven’t heard anything back. We had a request to trade via text.

The veteran added that, had he been informed by the front office, it would’ve been a lot easier for him to accept what he perceives as a demotion:

I felt that if it were communicated, “Hey, you know, we have the opportunity to sign this guy [Brown] and we like him. You know, we want you to bump over and play right tackle.” It sucks. Like it would be hard to hear. But I think in a couple of days, I would have been like, “Okay, let’s go. Let’s do it.” And I just never... never got that, you know? So, you know, since then, I’ve talked to I’ve talked to Coach Zac [Taylor], I’ve talked to Frank [Pollack]. And you know, that’s given a little bit of clarity. But as far as the front office goes, I just haven’t had that conversation.

Williams also mentioned that, for the first time, he realized he might not always play for the Bengals.

