Chidobe Awuzie looks AMAZING in jackhammer drill

The cornerback’s recovery from an ACL tear is almost complete.

By Dadio Makdook
NFL: AUG 06 Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and almost knocked off eventual champion Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

All without their CB1.

But Chidobe Awuzie was more than just the top corner on the Bengals. He was the only reliable veteran at that position group. And he was one of the very best in the league.

The good news is, he’s back at practice.

The great news is, he looks phenomenal.

Still, Awuzie says he isn’t quite back to 100%, though it seems that with such quick feet already, when he does get there, he’ll be the same shutdown corner he was before.

Meanwhile, Jonah Williams returned to practice and was moving relatively well. He, too, is almost completely back from a knee injury. But this could end up being his last year in Cincinnati.

We discuss Williams’ situation in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below:

