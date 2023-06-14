Chidobe Awuzie looks AMAZING in jackhammer drill

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs and almost knocked off eventual champion Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

All without their CB1.

But Chidobe Awuzie was more than just the top corner on the Bengals. He was the only reliable veteran at that position group. And he was one of the very best in the league.

The good news is, he’s back at practice.

The great news is, he looks phenomenal.

2. Speaking of looking good after knee surgery, how about the “jackhammer feet” displayed by Chidobe Awuzie.

“I feel good — I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being patient. Even though I feel good, I know there are still steps to take in order to be 100%” pic.twitter.com/uGKwmOc3it — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 14, 2023

Still, Awuzie says he isn’t quite back to 100%, though it seems that with such quick feet already, when he does get there, he’ll be the same shutdown corner he was before.

Meanwhile, Jonah Williams returned to practice and was moving relatively well. He, too, is almost completely back from a knee injury. But this could end up being his last year in Cincinnati.

We discuss Williams’ situation in the video below:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: