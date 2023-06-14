Highlights from Bengals minicamp

The Cincinnati Bengals are holding their mandatory minicamp this week, which means we’re getting to see most of the roster in action at Paycor Stadium, including Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase, among others.

Here are some highlights of what’s happened thus far from local media.

Five observations from #Bengals practice today:

1. Jonah Williams looks good after knee surgery and has accepted the switch to right tackle:

“There are 64 tackle spots in the league and to have any of them is a crazy, amazing opportunity that I am super grateful for the chance.” pic.twitter.com/aPoIqcoqN2 — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 14, 2023

Jonah Williams admires sideline footwork of Tee Higgins on pass from Joe Burrow at Bengals Tuesday. #WaitForIt pic.twitter.com/F2lA3JnKGm — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 13, 2023

This is a great look at Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams and the rest of the #Bengals running backs alongside RBs coach Justin Hill pic.twitter.com/eHUkCasrFv — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) June 13, 2023

2. Speaking of looking good after knee surgery, how about the “jackhammer feet” displayed by Chidobe Awuzie.

“I feel good — I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It’s just a matter of being patient. Even though I feel good, I know there are still steps to take in order to be 100%” pic.twitter.com/uGKwmOc3it — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 14, 2023

3. After being sidelined for a few weeks with a foot injury, long-snapper Cal Adomitis was back on the job today. I shot a few different angles of him snapping to Drue Chrisman and the ball went to the same spot every time pic.twitter.com/qZSJPUP5J1 — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 14, 2023

Joe Burrow over the middle to Ja'Marr Chase at Bengals Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/kkzXkJZTNf — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 13, 2023

Joe Burrow’s best ball of the day: 35 yards down the sideline to Tee Higgins. pic.twitter.com/uSPpmgUozr — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) June 14, 2023

Sidney Jones IV with the pick after Tee Higgins can't bring in Joe Burrow pass. pic.twitter.com/lI1UPQaSLz — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 14, 2023

4. Joe Burrow (delivering a 30-yard strike to Tee Higgins here) on his approach to minicamp:

“I think this is the time of year where you can kind of experiment a little bit and find out what you can get away with and what you can’t. That’s kind of what I’m doing right now.” pic.twitter.com/zp1yFq4XNb — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 14, 2023

Joe Burrow goes 9/10 in 7-on-7 work with the only incompletion being an interception by Sidney Jones IV. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/f5VW84DxAo — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) June 14, 2023

All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is now a...punter?!

Ja'Marr Chase get a low line drive punt off during Bengals stretch on LS from Tanner Hudson. pic.twitter.com/oljTQZImMM — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 13, 2023

Irv Smith Jr is the last player out here still catching balls #Bengals pic.twitter.com/gZmaYwz7Yp — Mark Slaughter (@MarkVSlaughter) June 14, 2023

Out (pattern) work. Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, Trevor Siemian to Trent Taylor, Jake Browning to rookie Charlie Jones Bengals Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/DwJUngsAIX — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 13, 2023

Under tutelage of Marion Hobby, Bengals DL Sam Hubbard, BJ Hill, Trey Hendrickson, DJ Reader, Joseph Ossai all work their rush Wednesday at minicamp pic.twitter.com/rXJy5sTdNo — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 14, 2023

5. Punter Brad Robbins was among the first players on the field as he launched a few punts to fellow rookie Charlie Jones. pic.twitter.com/5w4BNQlZs8 — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 14, 2023

Bengals RB coach Justin Hill works with Joe Mixon, Trayveon Williams and rookie Chase Brown. pic.twitter.com/gacLIgSxMa — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 13, 2023

Joe Burrow saved his best for last.



His last throw during the 7-on-7 practices is a quick dump off to Trayveon Williams who makes a nice one-handed snag near the sideline.



They’ll need more of that from Williams. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/ThTvVyhvbJ — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) June 14, 2023

Joseph Ossai and Myles Murphy work their RDE rush Wednesday at Bengals pic.twitter.com/etYIiZM7o1 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 14, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase with the one-handed stab of a Joe Burrow toss followed by Burrow to Tee Higgins at Bengals Wednesday pic.twitter.com/jiyhwKkNr5 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 14, 2023

Ja'Marr Chase having a day. This grab from Joe Burrow in front of Cam Taylor-Britt on sideline at Bengals Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UfXur0DjIa — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) June 14, 2023

