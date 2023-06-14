Jon Kitna says Joe Burrow’s deep ball resembles Warren Moon’s

Warren Moon, in case you didn’t know, is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Despite entering the league at age 28 and well before the passing era (all the way back in 1984), Moon is still 13th all time in passing yards, with 49,325.

And one of the greatest talents of this Houston Oilers legend was throwing balls down the field with zip on them and giving receivers enough room to under them.

And now, Jon Kitna, who backed up Moon with the Seattle Seahawks in 1997 and 1998, is saying that Joe Burrow is similarly talented on those longer passes.

Here’s what Kitna told Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson after watching Burrow at Wednesday’s practice:

In Seattle, it was like we were unstoppable. It didn’t matter if [Moon] was throwing to [Joey] Galloway or [Mike] Pritchard or James McKnight... That’s what [watching Burrow] kind of reminds of. It can be any of them at any time. Down the field, back shoulder … the accuracy is off the charts.

And the former Bengals QB, who was with the team from 2001-2005 and is now coaching the Lakota East High School team, also recognized Burrow’s insane processing speed and ball placement, saying, “His football I.Q. has to be off the charts. How fast he gets from his first read to his fourth read or his check down is phenomenal... His accuracy, ridiculous.”

In other camp news, Jonah Williams is back, but is he happy? We discuss:

