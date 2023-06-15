Sports Illustrated ranks Michael Thomas among the NFL’s top 10 special teams players

Michael Thomas, the Cincinnati Bengals’ special teams captain, has implemented himself as one of the top guys in the NFL.

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated released a ranking of the top 10 special teams players heading into the 2023 season.

Thomas was ranked as the eighth-best special teamer, according to Manzano.

Manzano stated, “Thomas, 33, has had a standout NFL career, contributing in many facets of special teams. He’s known for playing various roles on punt and kickoff coverage, and he rarely misses tackles while playing special teams. Thomas, a 2018 Pro Bowler, was also named to the league’s All-Decade Team for the ’10s. As a side note, Thomas and Slater were instrumental in getting the voices of special teams players heard as they spoke out against the NFL’s new kickoff rule.”

Thomas is entering his tenth season in the NFL, tallying a total of 77 career special teams tackles and 15 missed tackles.

Thomas has spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Houston Texans before joining the Bengals back in 2021.