Three and Out Podcast: Minicamp Reaction

This week, Kevin and I reacted to some of the news that came out of the Cincinnati Bengals’ mandatory minicamp session, including Jonah Williams reporting, how guys like Chidobe Awuzie and La’el Collins look as they recover from injuries, and much more.

Kevin also made his official decree that the Bengals will win the Super Bowl this year.

Enjoy!

