Bengals announce training camp dates

As the Cincinnati Bengals wrap up mandatory minicamp on Thursday, the team announced the dates for training camp, which will be partially open to the public with additional days made open to season ticket holders and those on the season ticket waitlist.

The practices that are open to the public will be held at the Kettering Health Practice Fields located just west of Paycor Stadium. The gates will open at 1:30 PM ET, and practices will start at 2:15. The open practice dates are as follows:

Wednesday, July 26 Thursday, July 27 Friday, July 28 Monday, July 31 Tuesday, August 1 Thursday, August 3 Friday, August 4 Sunday, August 6 Monday, August 7

There will be four additional practices that are only open to season ticket holders and those on the season ticket waitlist. The first of those will be a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. Those dates are:

Wednesday, August 9 (joint practice with Packers) Sunday, August 13 Monday, August 14 Wednesday, August 16

In between the open practices and the season-ticket holder practices will be the team’s annual “Back Together Weekend,” which is an open practice inside Paycor Stadium. Tickets are required for this event and will be made available for fans starting the week of July 17. Season ticket holders and waitlist members will have first access, but tickets are free. If you haven’t gone before, I highly recommend you try to make it. It’s a lot of fun.

The practice fields, according to Bengals.com, have bleachers that will allow for 1,250 fans with additional standing room along the sidelines. Tickets aren’t required, but there is limited room, and the site recommends that fans arrive early. Players will be made available for autographs following practice, with different position groups available after each practice. Concessions and merchandise will also be available during the open practices.

