Ja’Marr Chase still looking to improve his route running

There’s little doubt about this statement: Ja’Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

However, he’s still looking to take his game to the next level.

With Joe Burrow having his first full offseason since entering the league, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to have one of the league’s most dynamic duos. For Chase, improving is about finding creativity in his route running.

“I’m trying to be creative on routes because you already have the timing. That’s what I’m trying to do now. Be a lot more creative in my routes. Now that I know the timing and how long I need to take. That’s what being creative is about. Not just being one-dimensional on a piece-of-paper route. You don’t want that,” Chase said via Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

The 6-foot Chase has earned a Pro Bowl spot in each of his first two seasons, topping 1,000 yards in each despite only playing 12 games in 2022. Chase started off his rookie season with a bang, notching 1,455 and 13 touchdowns, truly showing why the Bengals took him with their top-five pick.

He continued to flourish despite injuries having set him back in his second season. Now, fully healthy and preparing to take his route running to a new level, Chase may be in store for his best season yet.

The 6-foot former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Chase has high expectations, as do the Bengals as a whole. Having already proven he’s that good, the NFL better watch out if Chase continues to improve his trade.