Weekend open thread: Should the Bengals add another RB?

Happy Saturday Bengals fans!

We’re holding a weekend-long open thread to discuss if Cincinnati should add another running back before training camp opens in just over a month. Some of the most notable names still on the market include Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, James Robinson, Kareem Hunt, and Leonard Fournette (go here for more names still waiting to be signed).

What say you? Sound off in the comments section all weekend! And be sure to check out the latest episode of The Orange and Black Bengals Insider Podcast below.

