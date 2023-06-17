Sam Hubbard calls Bengals’ offseason workout plan the “best in the league”

The Cincinnati Bengals are wrapping up another successful offseason workout program, a common theme we’ve heard under head coach Zac Taylor.

Already viewed as one of the league’s most player-friendly coaches, Taylor has also implemented what many view as the most player-friendly offseason plan. Albert Breer wrote about it recently at Sports Illustrated.

Some of the notable features include using only six OTA sessions vs. the allotted 10, having fewer on-field workouts that could cause injury, and doing 11-on-11 work at a walkthrough pace to focus more on the finer details.

Following a recent minicamp session, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (via Cleveland.com reporter Mohammad Ahmad) called the Bengals’ offseason plan the best in the entire NFL.

Caught up with #Bengals veteran edge rusher Sam Hubbard for the first time in a while this off-season



He said the team’s off-season structure is the “best in the league” because it allows for he and his teammates to accomplish more detail oriented goals. pic.twitter.com/XwSL2Iajmt — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) June 14, 2023

These are the kinds of things that have helped turn one of the NFL’s worst cultures pre-Zac Taylor into one of its best. That’s helped the Bengals franchise win big games and sign big-name free agents at a rate unheard of in the Queen City.

Here’s to hoping it culminates with a Super Bowl trophy very soon.