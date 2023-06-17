 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sam Hubbard calls Bengals’ offseason workout plan the “best in the league”

In Zac we trust.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: The Enquirer James Weber/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals are wrapping up another successful offseason workout program, a common theme we’ve heard under head coach Zac Taylor.

Already viewed as one of the league’s most player-friendly coaches, Taylor has also implemented what many view as the most player-friendly offseason plan. Albert Breer wrote about it recently at Sports Illustrated.

Some of the notable features include using only six OTA sessions vs. the allotted 10, having fewer on-field workouts that could cause injury, and doing 11-on-11 work at a walkthrough pace to focus more on the finer details.

Following a recent minicamp session, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (via Cleveland.com reporter Mohammad Ahmad) called the Bengals’ offseason plan the best in the entire NFL.

These are the kinds of things that have helped turn one of the NFL’s worst cultures pre-Zac Taylor into one of its best. That’s helped the Bengals franchise win big games and sign big-name free agents at a rate unheard of in the Queen City.

Here’s to hoping it culminates with a Super Bowl trophy very soon.

