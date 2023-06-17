Zac Taylor praises Bengals’ chemistry on defense

While the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense gets the headlines, the defense has been just as good, if not better, over the last two years, which have featured five playoff wins and a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

Heading into next season, that defense figures to once again be among the NFL’s best, largely due to the strong core of players in the front seven and at cornerback. The Bengals are currently set to have every starting defensive lineman, linebacker, and cornerback from last season.

During his Thursday press conference, head coach Zac Taylor gushed over his defense and how close the players and coaches are to each other.

“I just think the chemistry, you see it in the offseason program. You see it at Sam Hubbard’s camp. You see it at Logan Wilson’s softball game. It’s the tightest-knit group I’ve ever been around in all the years I’ve been around football, so I think that just adds to the character there,” Taylor said.

“The coaching staff we have on that side of the ball, these guys really enjoy being around each other, and that translates to communication on the field playing for each other. Those are all things that we see from that group, and it’s really impressive.”

You love to hear it.

Be sure to check out Taylor’s full presser from Thursday.

