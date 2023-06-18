Ja’Marr Chase and Patrick Mahomes have a funny exchange over ‘best NFL player’ comments

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs have been turning into quite the rivalry, with the two teams having some crazy regular-season battles, then meeting in the last two AFC Championships games.

However, the rivalry doesn’t seem to be taking a pause during the offseason.

During media interviews last week, Ja’Marr Chase made a comment that Joe Burrow was the best player in the NFL, even adding a “Pat Who?” joke at the end.

After the comment went viral, Patrick Mahomes seemed to respond to the comment on Twitter with a picture of him wearing his two rings.

Chase wasn’t going to let Mahomes get the last word in, however, as the superstar wide receiver commented on an Instagram post from Burrow and said, ”(TOP 2) DAM SURE AINT 2!”

It looks like the NFL’s current top rivalry is adding more fuel to the fire during the offseason, which will only make their upcoming regular season matchup in Kansas City even more exciting.