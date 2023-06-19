Charlie Jones impressing at Bengals practices

Offseason workouts are wrapping up as the Cincinnati Bengals look to make a push for another Super Bowl appearance this year.

With a plethora of offensive weapons in Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and more, it was a rookie wideout that is making a name for himself early this summer.

That player is none other than 2023 fourth-round pick Charlie Jones. Out of Purdue, Jones has been impressive in these early workouts, even catching the eye of wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

Walters even mentioned to Dan Hoard the strides he has seen out of the young rookie wideout; “He’s gotten better every day. He loves football, and he’s here in the facility as I’m leaving the office. It just shows you how much he wants it.”

3. Charlie Jones hauled in a red zone TD today and WRs coach Troy Walters said he had his best practices this week.

“He’s gotten better every day,” said Walters. “He loves football and he’s here in the facility as I’m leaving the office. It just shows you how much he wants it.” pic.twitter.com/QtpYNBknBN — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 15, 2023

Jones will be looking to crack the rotation this season, but will likely be a key player on special teams here in his rookie season. It appears could be a long-term piece for the Bengals on the outside, but also, don’t be shocked to see the talented athlete make an even bigger name for himself this season.