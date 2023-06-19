 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlie Jones impressing at Bengals practices

The rookie wideout is looking to make an immediate impact.

By Ethan DeWitt
@ethandewitt1
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Offseason workouts are wrapping up as the Cincinnati Bengals look to make a push for another Super Bowl appearance this year.

With a plethora of offensive weapons in Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and more, it was a rookie wideout that is making a name for himself early this summer.

That player is none other than 2023 fourth-round pick Charlie Jones. Out of Purdue, Jones has been impressive in these early workouts, even catching the eye of wide receivers coach Troy Walters.

Walters even mentioned to Dan Hoard the strides he has seen out of the young rookie wideout; “He’s gotten better every day. He loves football, and he’s here in the facility as I’m leaving the office. It just shows you how much he wants it.”

Jones will be looking to crack the rotation this season, but will likely be a key player on special teams here in his rookie season. It appears could be a long-term piece for the Bengals on the outside, but also, don’t be shocked to see the talented athlete make an even bigger name for himself this season.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...