Joe Burrow draws comparison to Ryan Gosling

If you’re tired of hearing Joe Burrow compared to Tom Brady, here’s a new one:

Jarrett Bailey of BearsWire recently released his non-football comparisons for all 32 starting quarterbacks in the league. And here’s what he had to say about the Cincinnati Bengals’ signal caller:

Joe Burrow: Ryan Gosling

Handsome. Multi-talented. Women want him. Men want to be him.

And if you think that was unexpected, wait until you see some of the other ones that Bailey came up with:

Lamar Jackson [Baltimore Ravens]: Samuel L. Jackson

The versatile talent, the personality- heck, even the last name — Lamar is the on-field equivalent to the legendary actor.

Russell Wilson [Denver Broncos]: Drake

Applauded for his talent when he was young, now he’s just incredibly cringey, annoying, and you can understand why people root against him.

Tua Tagovailoa [Miami Dolphins]: Celery

Not great by itself, but throw some peanut butter on it (Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle) and all of a sudden, everyone thinks celery is good.

It’s definitely worth reading the article to learn why Jordan Love is like the Wizard of Oz and Kyler Murray is like Yosemite Sam.

Meanwhile, we discussed the comparison of Burrow to Gosling in our most recent show:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: