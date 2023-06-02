Bengals News (6/2): Chase Young trade proposal

Tyler Boyd's Stat Twin T.J. Houshmandzadeh Cheers His Record Book Route

If Boyd averages what he's done the last two seasons in the slot between 1,000-yard receivers Chase and Higgins, his 63 catches for 795 yards put him into fourth place on the club's all-time list with 509 catches, two more than Houshmandzadeh's 507, and seventh in yards with 6,128, shooting past Houshmandzadeh (5,782), Darnay Scott (5,975) and six shy of Eddie Brown.

When Will Jonah Williams Return to Cincinnati Bengals?

The veteran offensive tackle requested a trade in March after Cincinnati signed Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64 million contract. The Bengals had some trade discussions involving Williams, but didn't get close to moving the former first round pick, sources told All Bengals.

How adding DE Myles Murphy bolsters Bengals' pass rush

The big number is the one that is always hotly debated -- sacks. Last season, the Bengals ranked 29th in the NFL in sacks (30). Sure, players say they believe that number could have been higher. But overall, the pass rush felt disruptive for a defense that led the NFL in opposing completion percentage.

Watch: Former Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Chad Johnson Gives Bengals Fan Special Moment at The Soccer Tournament

CINCINNATI — Chad Johnson is competing in The Soccer Tournament this year and gave a Bengals fan a special moment. The event is a 7v7 soccer tournament with a $1 million winner-take-all prize.

B/R suggests Bengals make blockbuster trade for Chase Young

This could be a win-win trade for two teams getting an opportunity to audition young players at positions of need for the future. The Bengals could chip in a middle-round selection in order to pair Young with 2020 first overall pick Joe Burrow and add the player with greater positional value.

Around the league

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL season: Sam Darnold's 49ers top Jets in Super Bowl! Bill Belichick era ends!

I don't lock in my official picks and predictions for the season until the Wednesday after Labor Day -- i.e., one day before the NFL Kickoff Game. That's tradition. And a lot can happen between now and then.

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

"I've been lucky enough to -- I've had [former New Orleans Saints tight end Jeremy] Shockey, [former Dallas Cowboys TE Jason] Witten, [former Saints TE] Jimmy Graham, and I'm probably leaving out a few guys," Payton said, via team transcript. "I'm not saying this young player [will be just like them], but he's got traits that are exciting and today was one of those days where you begin to have a vision."

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

"It was such a kind gesture by RKK, who I've been in touch with since the season ended," Brady said Thursday during an appearance on ESPN. "We've always had a great relationship. From the moment that I stepped foot in Foxborough, I've cherished that opportunity, and I've always felt like I've been a member of that organization. I know my football journey took me to Tampa for three years, which I absolutely loved. And when that ended I had an opportunity to really reconnect with RKK on a personal level.

Next Gen Stats' top 10 NFL deep passers of 2022: Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa excel at airing it out

Burrow's numbers are comparable to those of the QB at No. 8 -- they own a similar deep passing EPA per dropback, faced nearly identical pressure rates on such attempts and posted similar average gains per deep attempt. But that's where the similarities end. While Burrow's 8:1 ratio on deep attempts is sterling, it doesn't quite stack up against the 11 deep passing touchdowns recorded by the eighth-place finisher, who also separated himself with a superior passing score on deep throws. Otherwise, Burrow's deep passing stat line is very solid for a quarterback who is (rightfully) on track to be paid at an elite rate.