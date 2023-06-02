Live Bengals Q & A: Latest Headlines and Answering your Questions!

The Bengals are engaging in offseason workouts and headlines are emerging as players return to work. We’re convening for a roundtable chat and fielding questions from Bengals fans.

Join us Friday afternoon at 1:45 p.m. ET for all of the fun and get your questions to us in a number of ways:

A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video, Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.

Call/Text (949) 542-6241.

Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.

Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.

We’ll answer as many as we can! Join us Friday at 1:45 p.m. ET for the latest headlines and your questions!