Analysts have Ja’Marr Chase outside the top 5 of NFL WR rankings

We are in the middle of the NFL off-season content dumps, and the Cincinnati Bengals are a topic of conversation as we wait for training camp to start.

One of the most-used time fillers this time of year is the reliable rankings list. We see them for all positions in the league, and the Bengals found themselves in a familiar one: Wide receivers.

Steven Ruiz and Ben Solak of The Ringer recently released their Top 10 NFL wideouts, and apparently, neither of them believes Ja’Marr Chase is a top-five talent in the NFL.

WE'VE GOT WR RANKINGS @theStevenRuiz and @BenjaminSolak each ranked the top 10 wide receivers heading into the 2023 season.



Justin Jefferson unanimously took the top spot, but each list differed after that!



Did the guys nail it? pic.twitter.com/3m8IvlpNLE — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) June 16, 2023

Chase checks in at sixth on Solak’s list and seventh on Ruiz’s. Ruiz also slots Chase’s running mate, Tee Higgins in at No. 8.

Maybe I’m wearing orange and black goggles on this one, but it is hard to imagine someone not thinking Chase is not top-five at his position. After an Offensive Rookie of the Year to start his career and a 1,000-yard performance last season that included missing four games, I can’t see the argument for Cooper Kupp to be ranked above him, based on last season.

On the other hand, Bengals fans can find excitement in the fact that they will once again begin the season with Higgins and Chase, two players on Ruiz’s top 10.

Did they get the list right, or are they way off base? Let us know in the comments below!