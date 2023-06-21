Zac Taylor gives update on Chidobe Awuzie

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking toward Chidobe Awuzie’s return this upcoming season.

Head coach Zac Taylor recently discussed Awuzie’s return and is looking forward to getting the top cornerback back on the field.

“I see the same things you guys do. Chido’s built different. He’s done a great job attacking the rehab and doing the things you need to do coming off the injury he had on Halloween. So excited to see the continued progress he’s making,” said Taylor. “Don’t want to make any rush to judgment on whenever he’ll be back.”

The Bengals CB1 is coming off a torn ACL he sustained back in October of last season.

Awuzie has been in a few workout videos showing his progress as #22 eyes his return for week one against the Browns, the team he tore his ACL against.

“I’m pretty much on schedule with everything they have planned for me,” Awuzie told Jay Morrison back in April.

Getting Chido back in Week 1 will be a massive boost for this talented defense, as the secondary looks to take a leap with Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, and others.