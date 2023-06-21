PFF ranks Joe Mixon as the 22nd-best running back

As the new season approaches, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema released his top 32 running backs heading into September.

Cincinnati Bengals starting running back Joe Mixon was ranked outside of the top 20, coming in at 22.

Sikkema stated, “Mixon has a ton of production in his career. His 814 rushing yards, 16 explosive runs and 3.9 yards per carry average in 2022 were lower than what you would want to see from both a volume and efficiency standpoint, but he remains comfortable with a heavy workload. That includes the passing game, where he recorded a career-high 60 catches and 414 receiving yards in 2022.”

Mixon was the lowest-ranked AFC North running back, with Nick Chubb ranked number one, JK Dobbins ranked 18th, and Najee Harris ranked 19th.

Mixon tallied 814 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 210 carries in 2022. Mixon adds tremendous value for the Bengals' offense with his pass-catching, tallying a career-high 60 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bengals' offensive line is entering the new season as the best it has been in years, and both Joe Mixon and Joe Burrow will be looking to take their games to the next level behind it.