Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson among PFF’s top 32 linebackers

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has been among the NFL’s best over the last two years. A big part of that is having one of the league’s best linebacker groups, led by Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt.

Over at Pro Football Focus, Trevor Sikkema ranked the top 32 NFL linebackers entering next season, which had both Pratt (20) and Wilson (24) cracking the list.

Taking home the top sports were Fred Warner (49ers), Lavonte David (Bucs), and Demario Davis (Saints). Roquan Smith (Ravens) was the highest-ranked AFC North backer at No. 5 overall.

Pratt finished this past season with an 80.6 regular-season PFF grade, while Wilson earned a 72.7 mark. They each missed just one game. Wilson played in 97% of the defensive snaps, while Pratt played in 76% of them.

Looking ahead, Pratt is locked up after the Bengals signed him to a new three-year deal this offseason, while Wilson is someone the Bengals hope to have extended before the 2023 season kicks off. My guess is they’ll accomplish that sometime in training camp or the preseason.

Here’s to hoping these two are leading the Bengals’ linebacking group for the foreseeable future.

