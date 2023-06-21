Joe Burrow tops list of offensive players set to define the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have become one of the NFL’s elite franchises, and a major part of that has been none other than Joe Burrow.

Over at Sports Illustrated, Gilberto Manzano ranked the top 10 offensive players set to define the 2023 NFL season.

You’ll be shocked to hear that coming in at No. 1 was Burrow.

This is shaping up to be the year of Joe after the Bengals made roster upgrades that could get them to the mountaintop after two consecutive seasons of falling short. (Cincinnati lost to the Chiefs in the AFC title game last season and fell to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI in 2022.) Burrow could have better protection this season with the arrival of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Bengals’ defense could also be better with first-round edge rusher Myles Murphy playing with Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson. Burrow made it clear he’s a top-two quarterback last season with his stellar performance. He might surpass Mahomes for the top spot in ’23.

Last season, Burrow led the Bengals to a 12-4 regular season and a second-straight AFC Championship appearance. In the regular season, he completed 414/606 passes (68.3%) for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns vs. 12 interceptions for a 100.8 passer rating. The LSU product also finished with a 90.8 Pro Football Focus score.

Now entering his fourth pro season, Burrow has the potential to have his best year in the NFL. Not only does he still have one of the best skill position groups in football, he now has an offensive line that has the potential to be one of the league’s best units after consistently being a weakness since Burrow joined the NFL.

The highest-graded passer when trailing over the last two seasons



Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/iLnjOQzWTz — PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2023

